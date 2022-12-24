Vikings win eleventh one-score game, an all-time record

Getty Images

In Week One, the Vikings beat the Packers by two scores, 23-7. Since then, the Vikings have won 11 games. Each has been a one-score game.

Saturday’s walk-off winner, courtesy of a 61-yard field goal from kicker Greg Joseph, gave Minnesota its eleventh one-score victory of the year, an all-time record.

The kick from Joseph was the fourth-longest field goal with no time remaining in the fourth quarter or in overtime.

After leading 10-0 in the first half, the Vikings trailed in the fourth quarter. This year, 74 contests have featured a team coming back to win or tie after trailing in the fourth quarter. That’s the most through 16 weeks in NFL history, with five games still to be finished.

The Vikings, at 12-3, have clinched the NFC North. They’re trying to hold off the 49ers for the No. 2 seed, while also chasing the Eagles for the No. 1 seed.