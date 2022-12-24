With Taysom Hill touchdown, Saints tie Browns 10-10 to open third quarter

Getty Images

The Saints have found a little something with Taysom Hill running the ball.

The Browns have had trouble stopping Hill, which was clear on the opening drive of the third quarter. Hill took a direct snap in for an 8-yard touchdown run to tie the score, 10-10.

Hill’s first carry of the drive came at first-and-10 from the Cleveland 25. He went 13 yards to the Cleveland 12. Then after a short David Johnson run, Hill came in and faked a handoff to Alvin Kamara before bulldozing his wan into the end zone for the score.

Quarterback Andy Dalton also hit receiver Rashid Shaheed for a 14-yard gain on third-and-5 on the possession to keep the chains moving.

Despite the cold on the shores of Lake Erie, both offenses appear as if they’re getting used to the conditions and warming up a bit as the game continues.