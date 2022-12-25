12-3 Vikings are 3.5-point underdogs at 7-8 Packers

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2022, 7:20 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

The Vikings have 12 wins this season. Eleven happened by one score. The other one happened back in Week One, when the Vikings beat the Packers, 23-7.

The two teams get together again in Week 17, with the Packers at 7-8. And, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com, the Packers are consensus favorites, at 3.5 points.

It’s not a surprise. The Vikings continue to have many detractors, even as they keep winning. And, even though the reputation for having just a hint of fraud is arguably deserved, they probably like it that way.

The Packers will need the win to continue their unlikely playoff push. The Vikings need to keep winning in order to earn the No. 2 seed, and to continue a uphill shot at taking the top seed from the Eagles.

12 responses to “12-3 Vikings are 3.5-point underdogs at 7-8 Packers

  1. Lmao, just the way we like it. How fitting would it be to be the team that OFFICIALLY ends the cheese season?

  4. The Vikings continue to mystify the experts.

    The best explanation these experts can muster is phenomenal good luck.

    There must be a better explanation.

  6. That’s what happens when you barely have a positive point differential advantage for the entire season despite a 12-3 record. Eventually luck runs out.

  7. Yeah, I remember when the Barneys were all bent out of shape about being underdogs to the Lions, they sure showed ‘em that week.🤣
    Hopefully one of their idiot receivers guarantees another win again.
    That always ends so well. 🙄

  8. It’s the NFL… anything can happen, but you know the Vikings do NOT want to face the Packers round 1 of the playoffs!

  9. The Grinch stole Christmas this year. We don’t have a championship tradition to live on, so our purple joy rides on the Packers losing. Didn’t happen again this week.

  10. LMAO … beating the Vikings and Detroit to get into the playoffs and THEN beat the Queens at their house in the playoffs. That would be hilarious!!

  12. Vikings will sweep the Packwe rs and eliminate their dream, just watch. 27-17. You heard of right here.

