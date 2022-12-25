AFC playoff picture: Patriots, Dolphins meet in Week 17 with winner controlling playoff destiny

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins
The Patriots and Dolphins both lost in Week 16, but they’re not out of the NFL playoff picture by any means.

In fact, the winner of the Week 17 Miami at New England game controls its playoff destiny, needing only to win in Week 18 to punch its wild card ticket.

Here’s how the AFC playoff picture looks after the Dolphins’ Christmas Day loss to the Packers:

CURRENTLY IN
1. Bills (12-3) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Chiefs.

2. Chiefs (12-3) Have to hope the Bills lose one.

3. Bengals (11-4) Big game looms against the Bills on Monday night.

4. Jaguars (7-8) Winner of their Week 18 game against the Titans wins the AFC South.

5. Ravens (10-5) Control their destiny in the AFC North.

6. Chargers (8-6) Closing in on clinching a wild card.

7. Dolphins (8-7) Still have a wild card lead.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
8. Patriots (7-8) Haven’t been playing well, but still control their playoff destiny.

9. Jets (7-8) Zach Wilson has thrown away a promising season.

10. Titans (7-8) If they win in Week 18, they win their division.

11. Steelers (7-8) Still playing hard but it’s too little, too late.

12. Raiders (6-9) Lead the league in blowing leads.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN
13. Browns (6-9) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Colts (4-9-1) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Broncos (4-10) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Texans (2-12-1) Mathematically eliminated.

9 responses to “AFC playoff picture: Patriots, Dolphins meet in Week 17 with winner controlling playoff destiny

  1. Patriots have wasted a very good defense this year. Further proof you need some semblance of an offensive system in place instead of the clown show they put together to coach the offense

  2. 2001 Pats without Brady would be like 2020 Pats.
    2003 and 2004 Pats without Brady would be like 2021 Pats.

  5. dejc421 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:17 pm
    That may be true, but NE has loads of young talent emerging and they are flush with cap space.

    Just need to make a decision on a real OC.

  6. Whenever you see an opposing team looking confident like Rogers was; you know that the enemy has hidden help on the other team to ensure that the opposing team will win. (Also paid referees) I knew tua would throw another pick to seal the loss and he did. I called it right after he threw the first pick. As soon as tua has prevented Miami from making the post season; then he will start playing again. That is how MOLES play. They do just enough to stay in the game and just enough to prevent the team from winning important games.
    McDaniels had better start someone else next week or he could be fired by season’s end. Tua is a MOLE. He is blowing games to keep the cheating patriots relevant. Belicheck and Nick Saban are good friends.
    Until the Dolphins stop signing MOLES at QB or as a coach; they will never go anywhere; no matter how much talent the team has. Flores prevented Miami from getting a good QB. He knew that Miami was not going anywhere with tua; which is why he went along with the signing of tua. And that argument between tua and flores was all an act to keep tua hidden as a MOLE. Now let’s see how much damage McDaniel will allow tua to make. It should be clear to anyone who is sane that tus’s heart and devotion is elsewhere. tua is going to prevent Miami from ever reaching their potential. Then again; all of this could be politically motivated and all of the games are fixed.

  7. Pats need to get rid of Patricia and Judge from whatever they are currently trying to do, clearly unsuccessfully. Also need to get rid of Belichick’s kids. Time to hire competence over family, or Belichick needs to go before he supplants Shula as NFL’s winningest coach.

    And this coming from possibly biggest Pats fan on this board.

    Belichick has been sensational; arguably underrated on this board outside of Pats fan base. But this season has been a coaching disaster.

  8. I guarantee that the Patriots will be in the Super Bowl this year. BB has saved his best for last, and his genius is about raise it’s head. Mac is voted MVP.

Leave a Reply

