After failed fake punt, Dolphins extend their lead over Packers to 20-10

USA TODAY Sports

The Dolphins and Packers are going back and forth but Miami has landed the latest blow.

A 52-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill set up the Dolphins for a 1-yard touchdown run by Jeff Wilson to go up 17-10 early in the second quarter.

The Dolphins had first-and-15 after an illegal shift penalty backed the club up five yards. And Miami had overcome a first-and-20 from a holding penalty with a Tagovailoa pass to tight end Mike Gesicki for 24 yards.

Green Bay tried some special teams trickery on its ensuing drive but it did not work. On fourth-and-2 from the Packers’ 20-yard line, the Packers tried a fake punt with a direct snap went to safety Dallin Leavitt. But he was stopped well short of the sticks to give Miami the ball on its 20.

Tagovailoa was sacked on second-and-8 to set up third-and-14, but hit receiver Trent Sherfield for a 15-yard gain to move the chains. But the quarterback was sacked again on second-and-goal, so the Dolphins settled for a 34-yard field goal to make the score 20-10 with 4:18 left in the second quarter.

As for injuries, Packers right tackle Yosh Nijman is questionable to return with a shoulder injury. Royce Newman has come in to replace him. Returner/cornerback Keisean Nixon also has a groin injury and is questionable to return.