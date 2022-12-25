Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2022, 7:32 PM EST
Baker Mayfield and Russell Wilson spent the first three months of the 2022 season in the category of disappointing quarterbacks, but Mayfield’s season has taken a turn in the right direction in December.

Mayfield completed 24-of-28 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rams rout Wilson and the Broncos 51-14 on Sunday. It’s Mayfield’s second win in three games with the Rams and it has put a positive spin on a season that saw him become a punchline while playing poorly for the Panthers.

The Panthers ultimately cut Mayfield, which allowed him to join the Rams as a waiver claim. There’s no such relief in sight for Wilson and the Broncos.

Wilson threw interceptions on the first two Broncos possessions to help the Rams race out to a 17-0 lead and he added a third on the first possession of the third quarter. He was also sacked six times, which sparked some bad feelings on the sideline during the second half. Wilson’s night finally came to an end after he threw a touchdown to Jerry Jeudy in the fourth quarter and Brett Rypien promptly threw an interception that Cobie Durant returned 85 yards for a touchdown.

That was Durant’s second interception of the night and the defensive stars for the Rams also included Larell Murchison and Michael Hoecht. Both of them recorded 2.5 sacks to make the most of opportunities they’ve gotten thanks to the absence of others.

On the offensive side, running back Cam Akers and tight end Tyler Higbee joined Mayfield in starring roles. Akers ran 23 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns while Higbee was on the receiving end of both Mayfield touchdown passes. He had nine catches for 94 yards overall and is now the Rams’ all-time leader in catches, yards, and touchdowns among tight ends.

The Rams will stay in Los Angeles, but serve as the road team for next Sunday’s game against the Chargers. That game was originally scheduled for Sunday night, but it’s been flexed out in favor of the Steelers-Ravens matchup in Baltimore.

Denver will be in Kansas City and one imagines they’ll be heavy underdogs against a Chiefs team that’s fighting for the top seed in the AFC.

33 responses to “Baker Mayfield and the Rams humiliate Russell Wilson and the Broncos

  3. As a depressed raider fan, I am safe in the belief that they are not going to be the biggest dumpster fire in the years ahead. What do the Broncos do now? Unmitigated disaster. The defense was solid but looks like they have had enough.

  5. We lol at these two teams going nowhere, and playing for nothing. We continue to march to six. #goniners #bangbang

  10. Remember when the Bronco fans were making fun of the Seahawks fans for “losing” Russel Wilson? That was funny.

  11. Man, what do you do if you’re Denver? You are going to suck for years if you stick with this guy, but it’s like they have no choice because of the contract. He really fooled some people into thinking he wasn’t completely washed up. Pete Carroll couldn’t get rid of him fast enough. Terrible situation.

  12. If Mayfield has a brain he stays in LA as a backup to Stafford, inevitably sees the field when Stafford gets injured next year and ends up as the starter in LA for the next 8 years.

  13. Mayfield making himself some money for next year. In the right system he’s a top 15 – 20 QB.

  15. Lol! The GM couldn’t have done a better job of running this team into the ground. From the coach hire and the QB. What an embarrassing team. Not gonna get any better. What head coach will take this job? Doesn’t get any better than this.

  16. Uh Baker Mayfield is got cut for PJ walker and unlike Wilson bet on himself (should have hired Lamar jackson as his agent) and lost out on a huge contract. Mayfield was also still the worst QB is the league by QBR entering the week. Very loose definition of turning things around.

  17. My goodness did the Seahawks fleece the Broncos. Wilson’s fakeness and rah rah attitude is the most annoying personality in the NFL. He is washed up.

  18. Denver defense checked out after play 1. Wilson heaving a jump ball to Sutton. Only to be followed up with picks on consecutive drives. Time to play the bench was 5 weeks ago but I’m glad they got to it tonight. Pre season started today for Denver. Find out who we have and get them on tape. Blow a first rounder on a qb to make it clear to push Wilson…. Oh wait.

  22. The Russ Wilson trade will go down as the biggest heist since the Herschel Walker deal. The Broncos have completely screwed their future with this deal, and compounded the error by redoing his contract two years early. Russ doesn’t have it any more, and is unpopular with his teammates to boot.

  24. Russ can pull his foot out of his mouth anytime now, or not. Actually I enjoy seeing the broncos dumpster fire. Lemme throw a bag a trash in there.

  25. No horse in this race but the dropoff of Russell Wilson is astounding and hard to explain.

  26. I’m a Bostonian, my bruins are saving the poor red Sox off-season, and the patriots season….

    This game was so bad, I damn near put the Celtics game on…..and I don’t like basketball.

  27. Man, what do you do if you’re Denver?

    ————————————
    Root for the Aves and Nuggets

  28. The problem in Denver starts with the GM, and the ENTIRE staff he assembled. Clean house when this season ends!! Top to bottom

  29. The Rams have been an absolute joke this year. Happy that Baker Mayfield is proving that he still belongs in the League. Having said that…running up the score like that was the epitome of classless. I sincerely hope the next team that the Rams play show the same “sportsmanship” that they just displayed. A garbage organization.

  30. That was a pretty one sided beat down. Russ looks defeated and washed up. Seattle crushed that trade hands down.

  31. Watching a bad Rams team absolutely demolish a stinking Broncos team was not how I expected to spend my Christmas evening. As bad as Russell Wilson looked it was even more demoralizing to see the arguing among his teammates on the sideline. Rob Walton has a lot to clean up, with Nathaniel Hackett being just the tip of the iceberg. I hope fan base has patience; they will need a ton of it to bring this team back to respectability.

  33. Yea, the Broncos are saddled with a shell of a QB who’s turned its salary cap into a disaster; the Broncos will be strapped for the next 4 years. Another team with the same problem . . . the Cleveland Browns. Cleveland needs a change at GM (who made this financially obscene deal to get Watson), at HC who collapses under the pressure of close games, and that quarter of a billion dollar egomaniac posing as a QB. The Broncos are the Mile High City of stupidity, and Cleveland remains the factory of sadness.

