Bobby Wagner picks Russell Wilson, Rams up 17-0

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2022, 5:03 PM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions in the Dolphins’ loss to the Packers on Sunday afternoon, but Russell Wilson may pass him for the most on Christmas before the first half is over.

Wilson is already up to two picks in two possessions. He was picked off by cornerback Cobie Durant to set up a Baker Mayfield touchdown pass and his former Seahawks teammate Bobby Wagner got him to end the second possession.

It’s the first time that Wagner and Wilson have ever faced each other outside of a Seahawks practice.

It took the Rams two plays to get into the end zone. Running back Cam Akers scored from three yards out and the Rams now lead 17-0 with just under five minutes to play in the first quarter.

Permalink 23 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

23 responses to “Bobby Wagner picks Russell Wilson, Rams up 17-0

  3. “BRONCOS COUNTRY….let’s continue to be one of the worst teams in the league!”

    Man I’m sorry, but I really feel sorry for Broncos fans. What a crap situation.

  4. Frickin amazing. Mayfield looks like an All Pro and Wilson looks like a 3rd stringer from Consolidated Tech. Guarantee Pete knew he’d lost his mojo…

  6. A Former Seahawks’ QB throws a nice Interception to a Former Seahawks’ LB to further improve the position of the Seahawks’ 1st Draft pick, (acquired from Wilson trade)!!!

    You have to Love the Teamwork!

    Go Hawks!

  8. Both Russ and the Broncos got what they wanted.
    The perfect reminder to be careful what you ask for.

  9. Why didn’t George Paton try to claim Baker on waivers?

    He is so much better than Russell.

  10. Worse case of buyers remorse! Should of traded for Gardener or Mayfield or Love or anyone other than Wilson! It be 2 more seasons of losing before Broncos recover from the trade!

  12. mrbigass says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:32 pm
    Frickin amazing. Mayfield looks like an All Pro and Wilson looks like a 3rd stringer from Consolidated Tech. Guarantee Pete knew he’d lost his mojo…
    __
    Indeed. The downfall of Wilson is inexplicable to me. Any backup QB can beat him.

  13. The picks were both on the receivers.

    You have to have help, even for a first ballot HOF QB like Russell Wilson.

    Come on Broncos, why waste time running?

    You have Russell Flipping Wilson.

    Let the man cook.

  14. Hard to believe the comments on this thread and others.

    First ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson is in the top three in the NFL. You could argue Mahomes is better (I think you’re wrong) but no one else seriously.

    You don’t give up the bounty the Broncos did and then mess around with a balanced offense.

    This staff has to let him cook.

  15. winninaintsinnin says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:49 pm
    The picks were both on the receivers.

    You have to have help, even for a first ballot HOF QB like Russell Wilson.

    Come on Broncos, why waste time running?

    You have Russell Flipping Wilson.

    Let the man cook.

    Wilson is a legend in his own mind. To call him a first ballot hall of fame is delusional.

  16. 31-3 hard to believe this is real how bad the Donks are. That contract is going to put them back a million years. Bronco’s Coiuntry? lets hide in shame..

  20. Why would anyone give me a down vote?

    What I said is obvious.

    You don’t make a world class omelet without breaking a couple of eggs.

    Did you see that last drive before half?

    Brilliant.

    This is why he’s a first ballot HOF QB.

    If the defense would quit letting teams score, this team would be undefeated.

    This team, with Russell Wilson, has NEVER been shut out.

    Think about that for a minute.

  22. Higherthanyou says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:54 pm
    Hard to believe the comments on this thread and others.
    First ballot HOF QB Russell Wilson is in the top three in the NFL. You could argue Mahomes is better (I think you’re wrong) but no one else seriously.
    You don’t give up the bounty the Broncos did and then mess around with a balanced offense.
    This staff has to let him cook.

    I suggest cooking your turkey in the future.

  23. OK let’s play a game called which one is worse:

    #1) Russell Wilson w/2 INTs in the first half or

    #2) Broncos D which have given up a score on every Rams position

    BTW I think Pete Carroll knew something about Wilson that no one else did!

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.