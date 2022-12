Getty Images

Though Dolphins edge rusher Bradley Chubb was questionable for Sunday’s game, he was able to suit up and play against the Packers.

But now a different injury may keep him out for the rest of the Christmas Day matchup.

Miami announced Chubb is questionable to return with a hand injury.

Ir’s currently unclear when exactly Chubb suffered the injury.But Miami made the announcement late in the first quarter.

Chubb came into the weekend questionable with a knee injury.