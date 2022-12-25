Bucs, Cardinals head to overtime

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2022, 11:33 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals
Getty Images

The Buccaneers offense was awful for almost all of Sunday night’s game in Arizona, but they were able to do just enough to wipe out a Cardinals 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

After James Conner ran for the first touchdown of the night with just under 11 minutes left to play, the Bucs answered with a 67-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a three-yard pass from Tom Brady to running back Rachaad White. The Cardinals turned the ball over on the ensuing drive when running back Keontay Ingram couldn’t handle a pitch from quarterback Trace McSorley and Tampa went on to tie the game on a Ryan Succop field goal.

That 17-point flurry was more points than the two teams scored to that point in the game, but they wouldn’t add any more in regulation.

They traded punts and the Cardinals were able to get the ball to midfield with eight seconds left to play. McSorley threw incomplete to DeAndre Hopkins and the two teams moved on to overtime tied at 16 after McSorley’s Hail Mary was intercepted on the final play of regulation.

5 responses to “Bucs, Cardinals head to overtime

  1. Yeah, if Hopkins could have ran a real pattern instead of embracing and dancing with his defender, he might have caught it to set up a game winning FG. But the script dictates that Brady will win on primetime tonight …

  2. It’s just sad….
    The Cardinals are among the worst teams in the league and yet the Bucs can’t beat them in 4 quarters!

  4. If one team managed to maintain possession for the entire 10 minute OT period, without scoring, does the game end in a tie or does the other team get a possession?

