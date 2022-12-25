Bucs, Cardinals head to overtime

Getty Images

The Buccaneers offense was awful for almost all of Sunday night’s game in Arizona, but they were able to do just enough to wipe out a Cardinals 10-point lead in the fourth quarter.

After James Conner ran for the first touchdown of the night with just under 11 minutes left to play, the Bucs answered with a 67-yard touchdown drive that was capped by a three-yard pass from Tom Brady to running back Rachaad White. The Cardinals turned the ball over on the ensuing drive when running back Keontay Ingram couldn’t handle a pitch from quarterback Trace McSorley and Tampa went on to tie the game on a Ryan Succop field goal.

That 17-point flurry was more points than the two teams scored to that point in the game, but they wouldn’t add any more in regulation.

They traded punts and the Cardinals were able to get the ball to midfield with eight seconds left to play. McSorley threw incomplete to DeAndre Hopkins and the two teams moved on to overtime tied at 16 after McSorley’s Hail Mary was intercepted on the final play of regulation.