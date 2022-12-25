Cardinals, Bucs tied 6-6 at halftime

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has much more experience than Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley, but that hasn’t helped him stake his team to a lead through one half of play in Arizona.

McSorley was able to hit wide receiver Greg Dortch with a pair of passes that picked up 28 yards just before halftime and those completions set up a 53-yard Matt Prater field goal attempt with 12 seconds left in the half. Prater hit a 56-yarder earlier in the half and he banged his second try in off the upright to tie the score 6-6 before halftime.

McSorley is 10-of-21 for 79 yards in his first regular seaosn NFL start. He also lost a fumble on a sack by Anthony Nelson. Brady is 12-of-20 for 87 yards and an interception in the 331st regular season start of his career.

That comparison illustrates how off the Buccaneers offense has been this season and they’ll need to find a better groove in the second half if they want to remain ahead of the Panthers and Saints in the NFC South.