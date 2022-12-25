Cardinals, Bucs tied 6-6 at halftime

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2022, 10:00 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Arizona Cardinals
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has much more experience than Cardinals quarterback Trace McSorley, but that hasn’t helped him stake his team to a lead through one half of play in Arizona.

McSorley was able to hit wide receiver Greg Dortch with a pair of passes that picked up 28 yards just before halftime and those completions set up a 53-yard Matt Prater field goal attempt with 12 seconds left in the half. Prater hit a 56-yarder earlier in the half and he banged his second try in off the upright to tie the score 6-6 before halftime.

McSorley is 10-of-21 for 79 yards in his first regular seaosn NFL start. He also lost a fumble on a sack by Anthony Nelson. Brady is 12-of-20 for 87 yards and an interception in the 331st regular season start of his career.

That comparison illustrates how off the Buccaneers offense has been this season and they’ll need to find a better groove in the second half if they want to remain ahead of the Panthers and Saints in the NFC South.

  1. Can’t blame Murray for the Cardinals continuing their 100 year streak of being terrible. Maybe just Maybe its not the best QB they ever drafted that is the problem.

  4. Ho hum, what a sleeper. Thought the game was done but sadly, it’s only half time. Time to call it a night. Merry Christmas.

  9. I’ve never been more bored watching an NFL game in my life. These two offenses are pathetic. McSorley doesn’t belong on an NFL roster and Brady looks and plays like he’s 60 years old. Time to shut off the TV and go to bed.

  11. I bet the folks on Park Avenue are just beside themselves with glee thinking that this miserable collection of games they gave us this Christmas is “quality programming”.
    The Packers / Dolphins game was moderately compelling.
    Two teams fighting for the bottom of the playoff ladder.
    The other two are dogs that need to be put down.

  12. If the Bucs are going to continue to play afraid they might as well pull Brady and concede the game. The Bucs are not going to be able to drive down the field 2-3 yds at a time as much as Chris Collingsworth thinks that’s the right way to play.

    They haven’t been able to grind it out all game with backup players. Much like the Cards, they need to get lucky and hit the big play .. but they won’t because Bowles is trying to win with defense.

