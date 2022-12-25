Cardinals put Byron Murphy on IR

Getty Images

Cornerback Byron Murphy may have played his final game with the Cardinals.

Murphy went on injured reserve Saturday because of the back injury that had already led the team to rule him out of Sunday night’s game against the Buccaneers. Murphy started the first nine games of the season for Arizona, but has not played in their last five contests.

This season is the last on the 2019 second-round pick’s rookie contract, so he’s on track for free agency at the end of the season. He had 36 tackles, a half-sack, two fumble recoveries, and a fumble return for a touchdown this season.

The Cardinals signed defensive lineman Michael Dogbe to the active roster in a corresponding move. They also elevated wide receiver Pharoh Cooper and cornerback Nate Hairston from the practice squad for Sunday’s game.