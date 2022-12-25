Cardinals up 16-13 after trading TDs in the fourth quarter

Getty Images

Yes, Virginia, NFL teams can score a touchdown.

It took more than three quarters, but the Cardinals and Buccaneers have finally reached the end zone on Christmas night. Cardinals running back James Conner sprinted 22 yards for a score and Arizona went up 16-6.

The touchdown was set up by a 28-yard punt return by Pharoh Cooper that set the Cardinals up on the Tampa 33-yard-line. The Cardinals cobbled together a first down and then Conner broke free for the first touchdown of a game that had set offensive football back a couple of decades.

Falling behind by 10 points seemed to spark the Buccaneers. Deven Thompkins broke free for a 33-yard kickoff return and running back Leonard Fournette broke some tackles to turn a short pass into a 44-yard gain on the next play. That moved the Bucs into scoring position and another third-down throw to Fournette moved the Bucs inside the 10-yard-line.

Tom Brady found running back Rachaad White a couple of plays later for a three-yard score and it’s now 16-13 with eight minutes to go.