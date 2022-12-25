Dolphins lead Packers 20-13 at halftime

Getty Images

The Dolphins and Packers each got off to a hot start, but things cooled off a bit in the second quarter when it comes to scoring.

Still, Miami holds a 20-13 lead over Green Bay at halftime on Christmas Day.

Miami’s touchdowns came from a couple of explosive plays. Receiver Jaylen Waddle caught an 84-yard touchdown pass from Tua Tagovailoa in the first quarter, going 74 yards after he made the catch. Then in the second quarter, Tagovailoa hit receiver Tyreek Hill for a 52-yard pass that put Miami on the 1-yard line. On the next play, Jeff Wilson took the ball up the middle for a touchdown.

Jason Sanders had a 46-yard field goal in the first quarter and a 34-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Dolphins 20 points.

After three games on the road, Tagovailoa has been cooking at home. He’s 9-of-12 passing for 229 yards with a TD. He does have two fumbles, but has not lost them.

On the other side, quarterback Aaron Rodgers is 12-of-22 for 114 yards with a touchdown. But he’s missed some key passes, including an open Christian Watson on fourth-and-1 from the Miami 37 early in the second quarter.

Allen Lazard has a pair of catches for 53 yards while Watson has six receptions for 49 yards.

The Packers have barely run the ball. Rodgers leads with 19 yards on two attempts. A.J. Dillon has three carries for 7 yards while Aaron Jones has just two carries for 6 yards.

The Packers are set to start the second half with the football.