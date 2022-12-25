Emotions boil over on Broncos sideline as rout continues

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2022, 6:54 PM EST
Denver Broncos v Los Angeles Rams
There will undoubtedly be some family squabbles at Christmas gatherings around the country on Sunday and the Broncos had one in the third quarter of their game against the Rams.

After Russell Wilson was sacked on back-to-back plays to end a drive, backup quarterback Brett Rypien and the team’s offensive line exchanged words on the sideline. Rypien was presumably placing the blame for the sacks on the blockers and Tracy Wolfson of CBS reported that left guard Dalton Risner shoved Rypien before everyone was separated.

Wilson was later seen talking and shaking hands with the linemen, so cooler head appear to have prevailed.

The Broncos trail 34-6 and Wilson has been sacked five times. He’s also 9-of-18 for 133 yards and three interceptions.

All of that’s pretty brutal, but the good news for the Broncos is that it is now the fourth quarter and their season is getting closer to finally being over.

11 responses to “Emotions boil over on Broncos sideline as rout continues

  1. Most of us when we don’t do our job get called in it. The offensive lineman are not doing their job.

  2. I decided to watch this debacle on Nickelodeon.
    It makes it a little less painful to watch.

  3. The issue is Wilson holding on to long looking for deep pass! He needs to take a lesson from Manning “you don’t go broke when taking a profit”

  4. It just doesn’t get any better than this, they are screwed in the future. Elway, Manning not walking through the door. Who is gonna want this job? Now they’re fighting amongst themselves. Let’s ride!

  7. Wilson’s skills have deteriorated at a rapid pace. Seattle knew what they were doing in moving on from him. Inverse of when saints dumped Jimmy Graham on them at the right time and got Max Unger to boot!

  11. but the good news for the Broncos is that it is now the fourth quarter and their season is getting closer to finally being over.
    ================

    And the bad NEWS is they are stuck with Wilson until 2024 as they’ll never be able to trade him with the huge contract they gave him and he’ll end up costing the Broncos $165MIL!

