Josh Jacobs unloads after disappointing loss in Pittsburgh

USA TODAY Sports

With two games left in the final regular season of his rookie contract, running back Josh Jacobs may be ready to move on from the Raiders.

He seemed exasperated and exhausted after Saturday night’s loss to the Steelers, featuring a sluggish offense that mustered only 10 points before Pittsburgh took the lead late.

“Yeah, man, it’s bullshit, for real,” Jacobs said after the game, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s bullshit. And it’s on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made their stops when they were supposed to. Shit, we’ve got to help them out. And, you know, I’m tired of saying we’ve got to fucking help them out, and it’s just frustrating.”

He seemed to be specifically frustrated by the failure to run the ball, given the lead the Raiders help and the overall conditions in which the game was played.

“We still had opportunities to make plays,” Jacobs said when asked whether the Steelers were focused on stopping the Las Vegas running game. “I feel like in times where we was close and we felt like we was about to get a big one, we went away from it. You know, and the pass game was working early. So, you know, that is what it is, but to win these games, you know, especially in the stretch, especially you’re up, against a team like this in the cold, you’ve got to run the ball. So that’s a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.”

The Raiders gained only 201 yards on the night. They ran the ball 19 times for 58 yards (three yards per carry) and passed the ball 30 times for 174 gross yards. Quarterback Derek Carr was sacked three times, for a total loss of 31 yards. He also threw three interceptions.

The Raiders fell to 6-9, and Jacobs has had enough of playing losing football.

“I’m tired of dealing with this,” Jacobs said, via Vic Taffy of TheAthletic.com. “Every day I come here and bust my ass and I see the guys busting their ass and the result is not there. For me, the last four years, the result has not been there. And quite frankly, I don’t know what else to do.”

The one thing he can do is pick a new team. Barring the application of the franchise tag, Jacobs will be an unrestricted free agent in less than three months.