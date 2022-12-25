League will review Mac Jones low block on Eli Apple for potential discipline

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2022, 7:00 PM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
Getty Images

The officials somehow missed the illegal low block that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones applied to Bengals cornerback Eli Apple after an apparent turnover on Saturday. The league office did not.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league will review for potentially discipline the hit to Apple’s lower legs on Monday, Tuesday at the latest. A suspension is currently believed to be unlikely, but it is one of the potential punishments.

Jones has had at least two questionable plays in the past, neither of which drew even a fine. Last year, he appeared to twist the ankle of Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns. Earlier this season, Jones kicked Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin at the end of a slide.

Since Jones wasn’t punished for either of those potential infractions, he can’t be considered a repeat offender. His history of potential violations, however, could make the league less inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt this time.

Of course, this time, there’s arguably no benefit of the doubt to give. Even if he says he was trying to keep Apple from blocking Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton, the block from Jones plainly violates the rule prohibiting low blocks after a change of possession.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “League will review Mac Jones low block on Eli Apple for potential discipline

  2. How he escaped fines from either of the 2 previous instances in unfathomable. He purposely is trying to injure defenders. The double standard the league shows to QBs is ridiculous.

  3. On the Stevenson fumble at the end of the game, didn’t they call a personal foul on #10 of Pats? Then announcers said nothing about it. Never heard anything more about that.

  5. He’s had a few of these. Probably not a coincidence.

    Doesn’t seem to have a lot of maturity at this stage of his career. Last year, the narrative was “how could these other teams have passed on him?” Makes a lot more sense this year.

  7. Florio, what did Mac do that Burrow didn’t do on the Marcus Jones interception to have you solely focused on the Mac Jones block?

    Both were too low. Mac’s actually was more from in front. If Burrow hit Marcus above the waist instead of diving in front of his shins he would have knocked him out of bounds and prevented the pick-6. Instead he allowed Marcus to jump over him.

    As for the personal foul after Stevenson’s fumble, Mac said he was diving for what he considered a loose ball. I seem to recall the much bigger Cam Newton excoriated on this site for not going after a fumble in the Super Bowl.

  8. If this had been a Defensive player, the fines and impending suspension would already be in process. This is what happens when the NFL treats Quarterbacks as untouchable commodities…some (only a few mind you) start to believe that they can do anything and get away with it.

  9. tigerlilac says:
    December 25, 2022 at 7:56 pm
    Florio, what did Mac do that Burrow didn’t do on the Marcus Jones interception to have you solely focused on the Mac Jones block?

    ——-

    Burrow was trying to make a tackle. Mac took a shot at a guy who was trailing and out of a play.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.