Mike McDaniel: This team needs Tua Tagovailoa, confident he’ll get through this

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2022, 6:43 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Dolphins lost their fourth straight game on Sunday afternoon and head coach Mike McDaniel called it a “team failure,” but one player garnered a lot more blame for the loss than his teammates.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw three interceptions during the 26-20 loss to the Packers, including one that cornerback Rasul Douglas picked off with just over a minute left to play in the game. Tagovailoa has not played well in three of the team’s four losses during the current streak and McDaniel was asked after the game how much of a challenge it is to make sure the quarterback’s head is in the right space with the Dolphins still alive in the AFC playoff race.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s also something that every quarterback really goes through,” McDaniel said. “It’s kind of one of those necessary things that you have to really figure out how you don’t let mistakes snowball and that’s one of the reasons the approach and the way we’ve gone about things has been so intentional in that regard, because you can’t let past influence the present. I think that there could be some portions of that that have to do with him kind of snowballing in his own mind, but he’s such a strong individual that the good news is that I’m very confident that he’ll be able to get through that. It’s just that this team needs him. This team needs myself to make sure that all those situations are not putting him behind the 8-ball. And then the quarterback needs the rest of his team to be able to execute so that he doesn’t have to do too much on his own.”

The Dolphins close the season with games against the Patriots and Jets and winning both games is the easiest path for them to qualify for the postseason. Given the way the last four weeks have gone, there may not be many others with the same confidence about the future as McDaniel.

Permalink 26 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

26 responses to “Mike McDaniel: This team needs Tua Tagovailoa, confident he’ll get through this

  4. Tua and the Dolphins will be fine. This is still a young player learning how to win, and the team around him is pretty young too, including the coach. These are growing pains. Just about every successful QB has gone through tough times.

  5. I bet Tua throws for 0 touchdowns…..4 interceptions and Mac throws for 5 touchdowns and 0 interceptions

  6. Packers actually made adjustments and started dropping pass defenders into the passing lanes as the last two picks showed. Miami abandoned the run too soon also.

  7. I just saw this game, Tua was absolutely horrible in the second half. It’s almost as if at halftime someone told him they were holding his family hostage unless he threw the game-that’s how bad he was. He was literally throwing the ball right to the Packers. All the football I’ve watched both college and NFL I’ve never seen anything like it??????

  8. Tua is playing scared, and he’s seeing ghosts out there. I’d be really concerned if I were a Dolphins fan, but thankfully I’m not 🤪

  9. markeyh says:
    December 25, 2022 at 6:56 pm
    Disappointing performance but still hope exists
    —————-

    Hope floats. You know what else floats?

  11. Tua has a noodle for an arm and isn’t a good decision maker. All three interceptions today were absolutely horrendous throws and/or predetermined throws that hit the defender square in the chest.

  13. Not a dolphins fan but hope he recovers. There is a lot of talent on that team with a good coach. I wouldn’t wish the combo of Mac Jones and Patricia on any fan base (except patriots and Dallas)

  15. Tua is a one trick pony! Timing pass or bust.
    There’s no reason to see Miami in the playoffs just to watch Tua screw up when his receivers are forced off routes or linebackers drop out!
    McDaniel was wrong about Tua, he needs to correct that and find a QB fast or he’ll be gone after next season.

  17. Lmao they already need a new QB and a new coach. Gonna be a minute there Dolphins fans.

  19. Neither Tua or McDaniel are closing the season all that well. Tua’s mistakes are obvious but so are McDaniels. The guy just overthinks his play calling to the detriment of the offence. Shunning the run game for deep passes despite the former’s efficacy is an all too common choice.

  20. Didn’t he say this a month ago and it’s only gotten worse?
    Tua has lost his teammates, it’s obvious they will not win again in 2022.
    Typical Dolphin December & January.

  21. I LOVE Tua the person and he definitely has shown that he can make “big boy” throws, but he wet his pants again today for the second time (@ San Fran Dec. 4th) in the past three weeks. He simply couldn’t handle the pressure. Last week at Buffalo he passed the test, but today he solidified the notion that he doesn’t deserve a big contract this off season and that all avenues of the who will be the Dolphins quarterback in the very near future will once again be explored. He absolutely needs to ball out the next two weeks to try and recoup some of the money he lost today. Have a safe, Happy New Year!!!

  22. I think Tua has had more than enough time to show who he is and, unfortunetaly, NFL teams are no longer in the ‘give him three years and we’ll see where he’s at” business nowadays. With the quality of QBs coming out of college you have to show you can do the job quickly.

  23. Or maybe he just came back to who he really is after playing out of his mind for about ten games stretching back to last season.

    Just a thought.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.