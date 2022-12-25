Mike Tomlin pays tribute to Franco Harris after Steelers beat Raiders

Getty Images

The Steelers and the NFL already planned to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception on Saturday night, but last night’s game took on special meaning when Steelers legend Franco Harris died just days before. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said afterward that the game had special significance.

Tomlin, who was wearing a Harris No. 32 jersey, said he and his players recognize how lucky they are to play for the franchise that Harris helped build.

“We had a chance to be a part of Steeler history tonight,” Tomlin said. “We don’t take that lightly. We’re so appreciative of the ground that’s been laid by those who have come before us, men like this man whose jersey that I’m wearing right here. We get to enjoy the fruit of their labor daily. Just in terms of the standard of expectation here in Pittsburgh, the relationship we have with our fan base. We just wanted to honor him, his teammates, and all the men who came before us who have made the black and gold what it is.”

It hasn’t been a great Steelers season, but their comeback win on a big night was something Steelers fans can always cherish, and something that would have made Harris proud.