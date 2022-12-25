Raiders will have a quick decision to make on Derek Carr

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2022, 10:20 AM EST
Las Vegas Raiders v Pittsburgh Steelers
The up-and-down year for the Raiders will force the team to make a quick decision for 2023.

Is quarterback Derek Carr in or out?

Saturday night’s three-interception performance has once again renewed questions as to whether he should remain with the team. And, as explained at the time his latest contract was completed, the Raiders have a way to get out from under the bulk of the deal.

But if they’re going to do it, they’ll need to act quickly.

Hyped by the quid-pro-quo crowd as a firm, $40.5 million deal, the truth was and is that Carr received $24.9 million in 2022, with no full guarantees beyond the current season.

Carr has a $32.9 million salary for 2023, which was guaranteed for injury at the time of signing. It, along with $7.5 million in 2024 salary currently guaranteed for injury, becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the 2023 waiver period.

The waiver period begins after the Super Bowl. If the Raiders are going to cut Carr — and escape that $40.4 million liability — they’ll have a narrow window in which to act.

There are two important caveats. First, Carr can’t be traded before the guarantee vests. An informal trade could be worked out (like the Alex Smith deal in early 2018), but the guarantees would vest and, if the deal fell through, the Raiders would be stuck.

Second, Carr has to be able to pass a physical before the third day of the waiver period. That could tempt the Raiders to put him in bubble wrap if/when they are eliminated. (If the Dolphins win today and the Chargers win tomorrow, it’s over for the Raiders.)

If that happens — if it’s announced that Carr won’t be playing for the rest of the season — it will be a clear signal as to what’s coming. Which would be Carr likely going, after nine years with the Raiders.

  1. Carr is above average…but just slightly above average. Definitely not a Top Tier QB by any stretch. He does not seem to be doing well under Josh McDaniels and also seemed to imply there sre problems with the team based on his comments a few weeks ago.I would take Jimmy G over him.

  4. Talk about a conundrum? Carr is in that 12-18 group of NFL QB’s. Too good to give away and not quite good enough to win games on his own. It is Las Vegas, so maybe you move on from him and throw the dice on a draft choice? Tough call though.

  7. It all depends on who can replace him. He’s like Alex Smith. Good, but you’ve gone as far as you can go. But they don’t have anyone better to take his place unless they get lucky in the draft. But they won’t know that by that time. So I think he still stays

  14. If you haven’t won anything with him by now, you’re never going to. Nine seasons, he’s led this franchise nowhere.

    Time to turn the page.

  15. Average QBs like Carr cripple NFL teams. You know you’ll never win a championship with them, but it’s easier for GMs and coaches to keep their jobs when they in 8-9 games a year and make the playoffs every now and then. But average QBs keep you just good enough to never/rarely have a chance to draft a top prospect.

  16. Good is the enemy of great. Any GM/coach satisfied with an average QB like Carr isn’t one I would want employed by my team.

  18. Carr isn’t in the top of best QBs in the league, but if the Raiders can’t replace him with somebody better, and good luck with that, than they’d be better off improving the rest of their roster than getting rid of him.
    Their defence needs a lot of work as does their offensive line, so any action should begin there before addressing the quarterback position. Unless Carr is asking for something ridiculous in terms of contract, then he remains the best option for the team if they decide against doing a complete rebuild.

  20. So Carr again is responsible for all the injuries to the team, the OL, Waller, Renfrow, Jones, Perryman, et al? He’s 31 with stats that are right up there with the all time greats. The Raider offense did not improve this year with the offensive genius as the HC and this new GM. Fans want a winner.

  27. But tough to part with a just decent QB, too. Look at all the teams struggling for years to find any half-decent QB. Could be wasting 5 years trying to find a just-decent QB.

