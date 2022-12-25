Randy Gregory, Latavius Murray, Courtland Sutton active for Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos listed several key players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams and they’ll have all of them in the lineup.

Edge rusher Randy Gregory, running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, cornerback K'Waun Williams, and left guard Dalton Risner are all active for the Christmas afternoon matchup in Los Angeles. The Broncos will also have quarterback Russell Wilson back after he missed last Sunday with a concussion.

Wide receiver Kendall Hinton, tackle Calvin Anderson, wide receiver Brandon Johnson, defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, quarterback Jarrett Guarantano, and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam are inactive.

The Rams didn’t have much mystery when it came to their inactive list. Defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle), center Brian Allen (calf), defensive tackle Marquise Copeland (ankle), linebacker Travin Howard (hip), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf), and quarterback John Wolford (neck) were all ruled out. Donald, Allen, and Skowronek are not expected to play again this season.

Cornerback Shaun Jolly is the only healthy scratch for the Rams this week.