Report: Lane Johnson is expected to have MRI on groin/abdomen injury

Getty Images

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson left Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys with an injury and he’s reportedly headed for further tests.

Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports that Johnson suffered a groin/abdomen injury and that he is expected to have an MRI to determine the severity of the issue. Jack Driscoll replaced him for the final 11 offensive snaps of the game.

Johnson has not missed a game yet this season. The Eagles host the Saints next Sunday and will remain at home to close out the regular season against the Giants.

The Eagles also saw cornerback Avonte Maddox leave with a toe injury and defensive tackle Jordan Davis depart with a head injury on Saturday.