Rodney Harrison thinks Tom Brady will play for a new team in 2023

Posted by Mike Florio on December 25, 2022, 8:03 PM EST
Not many people know what Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will do in 2023. Former teammate Rodney Harrison, who interviewed Brady before Sunday night’s game in Arizona for NBC’s Football Night in America, has an opinion on the matter.

Rodney said he thinks Brady will play for a team other than the Buccaneers in 2023.

That would be something, if it happens. And it would depend first on Brady wanting to play at all.

He’ll be a free agent in March, able to sign with any team he chooses. And, in recent episodes of his podcast, he has begin to talk like someone who is happy to just play — without the overriding, unrelenting obsession to win at all costs.

Indeed, he said not long ago he’d rather play and lose than not play at all. So maybe he’ll play, win or lose, with a new team next year.

  1. He wants to go to another team, and he wants the chance to go to the Superbowl with that franchise. Win or lose it won’t matter to him he simply wants to be the only quarterback to ever get there with 3 teams. He’s going to sign with the Jets…Yes you read it here first. Bookmark it, screenshot it, and I’ll see you next season when Brady is wearing green, and salivating at the thought of beating Belichick twice a year. I don’t even like the Jets, but let’s face it they’re going to be in the quarterback market for sure this we know, and they’ll give him whatever he wants, so I see it as the perfect landing spot for him

