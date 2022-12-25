Steelers-Ravens flexed to Sunday night in Week 17

Posted by Josh Alper on December 25, 2022, 5:39 PM EST
NFL: DEC 11 Ravens at Steelers
There was little doubt that the NFL would be flexing the Rams and Chargers out of Sunday Night Football in Week 17, but the game that will be taking its place comes as a surprise.

The league announced on Sunday that the Steelers and Ravens will now square off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. The battle for Los Angeles will move to 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

While the Steelers and Ravens are longstanding rivals, the Steelers are playoff longshots who could be eliminated before kickoff and the Ravens may be without Lamar Jackson for the fourth straight game. There are also a couple of games that seemed like better candidates for the spotlight that comes with being on Sunday night.

The Buccaneers-Panthers game will help decide who wins the NFC South, the Dolphins-Patriots game has Wild Card implications in the AFC, and Sunday’s Packers win means their game against the Vikings can also factor into the playoff race.

Those games will all be played on Sunday afternoon, however, and the Steelers and Ravens will close out the day’s schedule.

8 responses to “Steelers-Ravens flexed to Sunday night in Week 17

  1. As undeserving as half of the Steelers that are in the hof, and watt for the pro bowl.

  3. When will we dispense with the ill-conceived notion that the NFL does anything for the pleasure, convenience, satisfaction, or happiness of the fans?
    They continue to be blind and tone-deaf to what the fans actually want.

  4. I think they would have better ratings showing the replay game of Tim Tebow destroying the Steelers in the playoffs several years ago. Also I sure hope Tomlin keeps his tripping to himself.

  6. Is NBC kidding with this flex? We’ve seen this rivalvy game a million times and frankly most of these matchups between the Steelers and Ravens have been boring defensive struggles. With Tyler Huntley facing Kenny Pickett, it’ll be damn near unwatchable

  7. Ravens might be one of the most boring teams to watch in the NFL. Makes sense the league should flex them to SNF.

  8. I thought Jets-Seahawks was going to be flexed. Loser would be eliminated from the playoffs. Baltimore already clinched a playoff berth and Pittsburgh is terrible. I don’t get why they flexed this game.

