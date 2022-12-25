Tristan Wirfs, Antoine Winfield, Marquise Brown active on Sunday night

Getty Images

Right tackle Tristan Wirfs is back for the Buccaneers.

Wirfs missed the last three games with an ankle injury, but he is active in Arizona on Sunday night. Wirfs was listed as questionable on Friday along with safety Antoine Winfield, wide receiver Julio Jones, safety Mike Edwards, tackle Josh Wells, and safety Keanu Neal. All five of those players are also in the lineup against the Cardinals.

Wells will likely start in place of left tackle Donovan Smith. Smith was ruled out with a foot injury. Cornerback Jamel Dean, linebacker Carl Nassib, and defensive tackle Vita Vea were also ruled out, which leaves guard John Molchon, wide receiver Breshad Perriman, and quarterback Kyle Trask as their healthy scratches.

The Cardinals also have all of their questionable players in the lineup. Wide receiver Marquise Brown headlines that group and it also includes right tackle Kelvin Beachum, cornerback Antonio Hamilton, guard Max Garcia, and defensive back Charles Washington.

Defensive lineman Zach Allen, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, offensive lineman Wyatt Davis, linebacker Victor Dimukeje, linebacker Jesse Luketa, quarterback Colt McCoy, and cornerback Jace Whittaker are inactive for the home team.