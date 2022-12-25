Tua Tagovailoa throws three picks, Packers stay alive in playoff race with 26-20 victory

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 25, 2022, 4:27 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Miami Dolphins
Getty Images

The Packers are still alive.

The Dolphins are melting down.

Green Bay picked up three interceptions off of Tua Tagovailoa and shut out the Dolphins in the second half to come away with a 26-20 victory on Christmas Day in Miami.

The Packers kicked a field goal with 2:02 left in the contest to go up by six points, giving the Dolphins a chance to win the game with a two-minute drive.

But Tagovailoa and the Miami offense were not up to the task. He threw his third interception of the second half on the second play of the drive. Tagovailoa was apparently targeting Mike Gesicki with the pass to the right sideline, but the ball was not close to reaching the tight end. Cornerback Rasul Douglas easily camped under the pass to seal Green Bay’s victory.

Tagovailoa was 9-of-12 passing for 229 yards with a touchdown at halftime. He finished 16-of-25 for 310 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions.

Though they had 376 total yards, Miami was just 2-of-7 on third down. Jaylen Waddle had five catches for 143 yards, including an 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter. Tyreek Hill had four catches for 103 yards, including a 52-yard catch in the second quarter that set up a Jeff Wilson 1-yard touchdown.

But in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa overthrew Hill and was intercepted by cornerback Jaire Alexander. That play came right after Aaron Rodgers tossed his 11th interception of the year.

Then after the Packers took a 23-20 lead, Tagovailoa was intercepted by linebacker De'Vondre Campbell to end a promising drive. Tagobvailoa was looking for Raheem Mostert over the middle, but Mostert wasn’t ready for the football and Campbell stepped in to cut the ball off and catch it.

Rodgers finished the contest 24-of-38 for 238 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Rodgers completed passes to 10 different players, with Allen Lazard leading the way with five catches for 61 yards. Christian Watson had to exit the game with a hip injury, but had six receptions for 49 yards. Even veteran tight end Marcedes Lewis came up huge, catching a pair of passes for 32 yards, with a 1-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

With the victory, the Packers are now 7-8 and remain alive in the NFC playoff race. The club is currently No. 10, but is just a half-game back from No. 7 Washington. The Packers host the Vikings and Lions in the last two weeks of the season.

The Dolphins were 8-3 but have now lost four in a row to fall to 8-7. They play at New England next week and host the Jets in Week 18.

Permalink 85 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

85 responses to “Tua Tagovailoa throws three picks, Packers stay alive in playoff race with 26-20 victory

  1. Merry Christmas to the “OMG! TUA is 7-0 in games he’s started this year! MVP!”

    Tua is 0-4 in December; Tua is 0-3 TDs to Ints in the second half of today’s collapse.

    That Dolphins band wagon is gonna empty and every who pretended they didn’t criticize Tua his entire pre-Tyreek career will become Bengals and Burrow fans to try and discredit Allen, Herbert and Mahomes.

    All year we had to listen to them tell us Tua was the best QB in the league because he had the #1 and #6 best receivers in the league schemed wide open.

    One good thing is, McDaniel is a hell of a coach for making Tua look like not a complete bum.

  3. Poor T Hill. Told you , you went from playing with a Lamborghini at QB to a 2001 Ford Focus. And YES, Ford is garbage… Chevy is too.

  8. Where’s the short passes for Miami. All these slow developing deep routes are killing them. Packers didn’t win this game, Tua handed it to them.

  10. Miami – Sign Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. Use every draft pick on Defence. Plan the super bowl parade. This is easy.

  11. If Miami beats NE next week the Jets will make the playoffs if they win the last two games. If Mike White plays and is healthy they will make it. If Zach Wilson plays they will not.

  12. I heard from Dolphin fans all week about how Tua got robbed of a Pro Bowl birth! Uh yeah he is not better than Mahones, Allen or Burrow! Much improved and is still improving but he is not on their level!

  14. If you’re a GM or coach and saw that 4th quarter by Tua, you never take him seriously again. That last pick was so bad it makes you wonder if he threw the game intentionally good grief.

  15. Man Miami has just fallen off the cliff. It’s not like Green Bay is lighting it up this year, quite the statement loss.

  16. flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:28 pm
    Poor T Hill. Told you , you went from playing with a Lamborghini at QB to a 2001 Ford Focus. And YES, Ford is garbage… Chevy is too.

    ———-

    Could be worse. He could be playing with Mac Jones

  17. So .. Green Bay finishes the season at home with two division games against dome teams. Someone please remind Minnesota and Detroit not to forget their woolies.

  20. Last week every analyst praised Tua for an average game. Was it better than anticipated in the cold? Yes, but it was still average. Miami has too much talent to lose four games in a row. There’s only one explanation. Tua had three bad games and one average game. Pretty easy to come to a conclusion. But, I’ll stop here and let the Miami fans make excuses about pass interference.

  22. Bless him, Tua was in the Holiday giving spirit!
    I guess that was the accuracy Tyreek Hill talked about before the season.
    And Aaron Rodgers adds another double-digit comeback win!
    Merry Christmas to all!

  23. After the first half – almost the first half – I was thinking – just blow us out and get on with showing us what Love has to do with it. Then Miami fumbles and we get a field goal and then come out and tie the game = game on. But I still figure that we are going to lose – and then Tua starts to remember that we are wearing black and his teams are in their whites. So while we were criticizing our DC for laying back and letting them complete passes in front of us – he had inside information that Tua throws the ball over their receivers heads and into our arms. PS I thought that Lafleur is an offensive genius = well 2 years in a row with the worst red zone efficiency = WHAT???

  24. Dolphins should’ve drafted Brock Purdy. Oh well, at least they have a better QB than the Patriots.

  25. Green Bay played well and deserved the win. Miami has looked horrible these past few weeks. Miami would better having a QB named Elmer Fudd. This is from a Vikings fan.

  26. Dolphins need to stick more to the run and help their QB but those interceptions cost them the game.

  28. How was Tua ever in the MVP conversation? He’s horrible. Absolutely horrible. He singlehandedly handed the Packers a win in the 2nd half.

  30. Miami – Sign Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. Use every draft pick on Defence. Plan the super bowl parade. This is easy.
    ++++++
    God mode usually is.

  33. Not sure why I got hated on for picking the Packers to win this week. In the last few weeks they’ve gained steam and the Dolphins are reeling.

  35. Green Bay still ain’t gonna make the playoffs, but it’s a great way to turn things around. The defense is coming alive, special teams amazing… offense is better. Good things “could” happen in 23’.

  36. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:28 pm
    Poor T Hill. Told you , you went from playing with a Lamborghini at QB to a 2001 Ford Focus. And YES, Ford is garbage… Chevy is too.

    Nope sorry it has nothing to do with Mac Jones…
    Tua like David Carr has too much talent around him to be playing this poorly.

    No way this Dolphins team should have a 4 game losing streak with all those weapons on offense

  38. I guess the Dolphins best home field advantage they use every game, turning up the heat on the opponents sideline, didn’t work today. Not when it’s 47 degrees out. I’m sure the Pack felt right at home

  39. Who is Tuanon blaming now for ANOTHER Tua late season meltdown?
    That’s right it was all the refs fault!
    It’s never Noodle arms fault is it?

  41. Are the packers going to continue to practice together as a team this week. What a novel concept

  43. Tua is pressing because he knows that quarterbacks like Rodgers, Herbert, Lawrence, and even Purdy and White enjoy privileges that he will never have. As a result, because of the disparate treatment he faces, he feels the pressure to do too much. When Herbert messes up, the media says “man that Anthony Lynn really stunted his growth, and Mike Williams kept running the wrong routes.” When Brady has a bad game it’s always “Todd Bowles had a lousy game plan and Mike Evans isn’t doing up his job. They need savior Gronk now!” Tua will always be blamed for not being those privileged players.

  44. Tua looked awful in the second half. That doesn’t make him a bust. It just means he’s still a young, growing player who laid an egg. He may prove to be a bust, but he’s got talent and he really needs to work on his consistency. The same people that are calling him a bust now are the same people who said the Bills were doomed after losing to Miami in week 2 or 3? Fact is each nfl week is different, each matchup is different and every team has talented guys who are capable of winning. If all that mattered were media driven power rankings then we should just hand out the Lombardi in early September and not even bother with the games.

  45. Tua stinks and we know it hes short, not a very good arm, remember the pics from the start of the year under throwing Tyreek? Same ol Phins again. Rodgers says RELAX i got this.

  46. icantstandwhitecastleanymore says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:42 pm
    How was Tua ever in the MVP conversation?

    ——-

    I think you know the answer to that already….

  47. cheeseisfattening says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:54 pm
    7-8. Yawn. It’s going to be difficult to get excited for next week’s game.

    12-3. Yawn. Worst 12 win team in nfl history. Can’t wait for that postseason blowout.

  49. Tua The Great??? Tua the MVP??? Tua the Pro Bowler. LOL. Then there is the one about Goldilocks and the Three Bears. Miami hasn’t found a QB that is just right.

  50. graysobr says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:56 pm
    Tua is pressing because he knows that quarterbacks like Rodgers, Herbert, Lawrence, and even Purdy and White enjoy privileges that he will never have. As a result, because of the disparate treatment he faces, he feels the pressure to do too much. When Herbert messes up, the media says “man that Anthony Lynn really stunted his growth, and Mike Williams kept running the wrong routes.” When Brady has a bad game it’s always “Todd Bowles had a lousy game plan and Mike Evans isn’t doing up his job. They need savior Gronk now!” Tua will always be blamed for not being those privileged player

    Please .. are you really trying to make this a racial thing.

  51. Lol!!

    How did Mike McDaniel get away with a failed onside kick in the 1st qtr, gifting GB an easy td??

    Where is the criticism? One of the worst calls in nfl history.

  52. Jimmypinthe416 says

    Could be worse. He could be playing with Mac Jones

    ——-

    Steeler fan comments on Dolphins vs Packers and he makes a swipe at Patriots

    That’s pretty pathetic

  53. cheeseisfattening says:

    7-8. Yawn. It’s going to be difficult to get excited for next week’s game.
    ++++++
    Great! You’ll keep your commenting to a minimum then?

  55. flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:28 pm
    Poor T Hill. Told you , you went from playing with a Lamborghini at QB to a 2001 Ford Focus. And YES, Ford is garbage… Chevy is too.

    4451Rate This
    ——————————————————————
    Why poor Hill? He’s the one who wanted out of KC. He’s the one who decided that getting more targets was more important than getting more wins. He’s about the last one I feel for in his situation, he made his own bed.

  56. flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:47 pm
    Jimmypinthe416 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:28 pm
    Poor T Hill. Told you , you went from playing with a Lamborghini at QB to a 2001 Ford Focus. And YES, Ford is garbage… Chevy is too.

    Nope sorry it has nothing to do with Mac Jones…
    Tua like David Carr has too much talent around him to be playing this poorly.

    No way this Dolphins team should have a 4 game losing streak with all those weapons on offense

    ——/—

    But we were told the pats were loaded. Anyway the pats, jets and dolphins all need a qb. After 2 years or more it’s time to give up.

  57. jokersc says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:11 pm
    Jimmypinthe416 says

    Could be worse. He could be playing with Mac Jones

    ——-

    Steeler fan comments on Dolphins vs Packers and he makes a swipe at Patriots

    That’s pretty pathetic


    Oh man if he is a Steelers fan that would explain a lot.

  59. jimmysee says:
    So .. Green Bay finishes the season at home with two division games against dome teams. Someone please remind Minnesota and Detroit not to forget their woolies.
    —————————————-
    Advanced forecast for GB,.. not too bad. Cloudy,…Low to mid 30’s. That’s like a heat wave for January.

  61. flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:15 pm
    jokersc says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:11 pm
    Jimmypinthe416 says

    Could be worse. He could be playing with Mac Jones

    ——-

    Steeler fan comments on Dolphins vs Packers and he makes a swipe at Patriots

    That’s pretty pathetic


    Oh man if he is a Steelers fan that would explain a lot.

    ————-

    Pathetic are pats fans taking a swipe at a guy they haven’t beaten. That’s worse. And last I checked. Steelers and pats have the same record. Nice try.

  62. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:15 pm
    flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:47 pm
    Jimmypinthe416 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:28 pm
    Poor T Hill. Told you , you went from playing with a Lamborghini at QB to a 2001 Ford Focus. And YES, Ford is garbage… Chevy is too.

    Nope sorry it has nothing to do with Mac Jones…
    Tua like David Carr has too much talent around him to be playing this poorly.

    No way this Dolphins team should have a 4 game losing streak with all those weapons on offense

    ——/—

    But we were told the pats were loaded. Anyway the pats, jets and dolphins all need a qb. After 2 years or more it’s time to give up.

    Nope , no one ever said “the Pats were loaded “
    And I’m okay giving Mac 1 more year with a REAL offensive coordinator. He proved as a rookie he can play (when he had a competent offensive coordinator) and he did it with far less talent than tua has now.

  63. Pathetic are pats fans taking a swipe at a guy they haven’t beaten. That’s worse. And last I checked. Steelers and pats have the same record. Nice try

    Last I checked the Patriots beat the Steelers AGAIN this season.
    And have owned them for over 20 years.

  64. Nope , no one ever said “the Pats were loaded “
    And I’m okay giving Mac 1 more year with a REAL offensive coordinator. He proved as a rookie he can play (when he had a competent offensive coordinator) and he did it with far less talent than tua has now.

    ———-

    Really? No one said that? You sure?

  66. “How did Mike McDaniel get away with a failed onside kick in the 1st qtr, gifting GB an easy td??”

    Easy to overlook since GB had an equally horrible special teams call with the fake punt.

  67. Maybe next week Tua should paint those stupid crosses bigger. Maybe then his fairy tale will bless him. This is one Dolphin fan sick of that head case and his constant need to be coddled and told how great he is and how much he is believed in. More bs he gets from his dumb belief system. If the Dolphins had a QB that could adjust on the fly and not have to throw to a spot then defenses couldn’t disrupt him so easily. But no, Mr. Roboto has to run this modified version of the west coast offense and once defenses caught on he has became a turnover machine. All 3 areas of the team had issues today, that isn’t a team ready to make a deep playoff run, that’s a team ready to focus on the off-season.

  68. Miami will lose the rest of their games ,finish under 500 and be wishing Flores was back.He won with less .The organization is a joke.

  69. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:29 pm
    Nope , no one ever said “the Pats were loaded “
    And I’m okay giving Mac 1 more year with a REAL offensive coordinator. He proved as a rookie he can play (when he had a competent offensive coordinator) and he did it with far less talent than tua has now.

    ———-

    Really? No one said that? You sure?

    Yes I’m sure.. and no TB6 doesn’t count.

  70. Three very bad INT’s, all on Tua. A mix of choking and poor decision. Tua literally lost the game all by himself in the second half, there is no other way to look at it.

  71. That pass late to Lewis for a long gain to set up the score should have been ruled an incomplete pass, yet the zebras do what they do best, hand GB a TD on a silver platter. All GB is doing now is messing up their draft positioning, because they ain’t making the playoffs.

  72. flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:36 pm
    Jimmypinthe416 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:29 pm
    Nope , no one ever said “the Pats were loaded “
    And I’m okay giving Mac 1 more year with a REAL offensive coordinator. He proved as a rookie he can play (when he had a competent offensive coordinator) and he did it with far less talent than tua has now.

    ———-

    Really? No one said that? You sure?

    Yes I’m sure.. and no TB6 doesn’t count.

    ———

    Ok then my bad. If he doesn’t count then, you’re right. Cuz the pats fans I know personally are all pretty knowledgeable

  73. dingodango says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:33 pm
    “How did Mike McDaniel get away with a failed onside kick in the 1st qtr, gifting GB an easy td??”

    Easy to overlook since GB had an equally horrible special teams call with the fake

    10Rate This

    —————

    I agree, but Miami lost. I fully expect Mike Florio to spend the next week sharing what a blunder this was and questioning Mike McDaniel’s status as a coach over the stupidity of such a move.

  74. It’s a good thing that Miami fans awarded themselves the AFCE 4-5 weeks back. Otherwise they’d really be upset. Mortimer, I’m talking to you.

  75. flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:27 pm
    Pathetic are pats fans taking a swipe at a guy they haven’t beaten. That’s worse. And last I checked. Steelers and pats have the same record. Nice try

    Last I checked the Patriots beat the Steelers AGAIN this season.
    And have owned them for over 20 years.

    ————

    You mean week 2? Yeah you’re right. Same record though. Doesn’t change anything.

  76. My headlines would look like this. “The Green Bay Packers stay alive in the playoff race by intercepting Tua Tagovailoa three times in a 26-20 victory.” The headlines above make it sound like the INT’s only happened by chance. The pass defense on the Packers is pretty good. The mobile guys like Tya can give them fits, but against normal guys they do pretty well. The Dolphins were forced into the passing game.

    That last interception was genius. Tua thought for certain the defender was following the guy across the middle. The defender made him think that. Instead, the defender unexpectedly dropped back into the front of the targeted receiver headed for the sideline. The pass was thrown a little low to lead the guy out of bounds, I think. Pick! I think it could’ve been a pick-six too, but why bother at that point.

    Like I said previously, I don’t care if the Packers are blindfolded and moonwalk backwards through the back door to the playoffs, as long as they get in. Then……..anything can happen.

  77. Doesn’t matter if they make it or not. The Packers still won’t go anywhere in the playoffs. Neither will the Vikings, for that matter.

  78. Ok then my bad. If he doesn’t count then, you’re right. Cuz the pats fans I know personally are all pretty knowledgeable

    We don’t claim or acknowledge him.

  79. ARod(in his collarbone) says:

    All GB is doing now is messing up their draft positioning, because they ain’t making the playoffs.
    ++++++
    You could say the same thing about Minnesota. Because they won’t do much in the playoffs.

  80. flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:49 pm
    Ok then my bad. If he doesn’t count then, you’re right. Cuz the pats fans I know personally are all pretty knowledgeable

    We don’t claim or acknowledge him.

    ———-

    Lesson learned

  81. If Pats beat Miami next week and KC loses will Buffalo allow NE to win to avoid having to face Jets who now only need to win out with one Patriot loss. Which team do they now dominate? Purely a matchup issue as Pats have Jets number. Bills were Wilson’s last win. imagine that.

  82. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:51 pm
    flash1224 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 5:49 pm
    Ok then my bad. If he doesn’t count then, you’re right. Cuz the pats fans I know personally are all pretty knowledgeable

    We don’t claim or acknowledge him.

    ———-

    Lesson learned


    👍🏻 Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays….
    Not sure what appropriate on this site.

  83. artic19 says:
    December 25, 2022 at 4:35 pm
    Packers are the luckiest team in America, again.
    ——————-

    Vikings say: Hold my beer.

  84. Look Miami Fans – all of these sports prognosticators have been hyping up Mike McDaniel – he is the second coming of Billy B – he is a great communicator and great motivator – after the first month of the year. Now ?????

  85. They won’t make the playoffs but at least they are playing meaningful games in December and being a Dolphins fan I’m ok with that. The next step is to fire the DC and special teams coach and next year who knows.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.