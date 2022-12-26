Andy Reid: You’ve got to be aware of anything and everything after coaching change

Getty Images

When the Chiefs started to game-plan for their Week 17 matchup with the Broncos, they were preparing for Nathaniel Hackett.

But then came word that the Broncos had fired the now-former head coach, which potentially changes some things for Kansas City as the team gets ready to host Sunday’s matchup.

“The fact that there could be some changes that take place offensively, defensively, [on] special teams, I’m not sure who they put in that position to determine what goes on and does not go on but there’s always that chance that there’s a sudden change that’s going to take place here, so you’ve just got to be aware of anything and everything,” head coach Andy Reid said in his press conference.

When Reid was conducting his press conference, the Broncos had not announced they were turning to Jerry Rosburg to be the club’s interim head coach for the next two games.

Though the Chiefs have clinched the AfC West, they/ are still in contention for the AFC’s No.1 seed. So, Sunday’s game will still carry plenty of significance for Kansas City and the club will want to be doing everything it can to win.

The Chiefs escaped with a 34-28 victory in Denver back on Dec. 11.