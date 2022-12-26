Bears plan to start Justin Fields in final two games

Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields revealed postgame that he aggravated his injured non-throwing shoulder during Saturday’s loss to the Bills. He added that he had a foot stepped on late and couldn’t bear full weight but expected to be “good to go” for Week 17.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus was asked whether Fields’ injuries might keep him out against the Lions.

“Absolutely not,” Eberflus said Monday, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN.

Fields originally injured his left shoulder in Week 11, and the quarterback said the team’s medical staff has told him it would be a “nagging injury all year.” He plans to play through it.

“He’s good to go,” Eberflus said. “He’s healthy. He’s ready to go for this week.”

The Bears were eliminated from playoff contention after Week 13 and have lost eight in a row. Eberflus, though, said he sees value in Fields playing the final two games.

“Because we’ve got to get better,” Eberflus said. “We want to improve. We want to see where we are. These last two games matter. They’re division opponents to us, very important to our football team to see the competition, to see guys compete against our division. I think it’s important for each man; it’s important for each unit; and it’s important for our whole football team.”