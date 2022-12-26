Bill Belichick: We can add more for Marcus Jones, but not full receiver playbook

Getty Images

The Patriots don’t have many players with explosiveness this season, but rookie Marcus Jones has shown a knack for making things happen with the ball in his hands.

Jones is listed as a defensive back, but he has touchdowns as a punt returner and a receiver this year. He also had a key 15-yard catch to help the team’s comeback effort against the Bengals in Week 16, so it’s not a great surprise that some in New England are wondering if there’s a way to get more out of Jones as the Patriots try to buck the odds and advance to the postseason.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick fielded a question about that at his Monday press conference and said that Jones’ roles on defense — he’s played at least 89 percent of the defensive snaps the last three weeks — and special teams work against too much expansion of his role on offense.

“Well Marcus is — he’s had more in the last few weeks,” Belichick said. “But anytime when you have a situation like that where you have a specialty player playing one side of the ball or another, at this point in time mid-season where the person doesn’t really have a full background on that side of the ball whether that’s Troy [Brown], or Julian [Edelman] playing defense, or Mike Vrabel playing tight end, or Marcus playing his role. I think to try to conceptually teach them the entire system, that’s not something that we have done or probably would ever do. So there are certainly limitations on how far those players, Marcus in this case would be able to go. But can we use them a little more? Can we add on to what he’s done? Sure. But I don’t think he’ll ever be a full – have the full receiver playbook if you will at this point in time. Definitely not with his other responsibilities as well on defense and in the kicking game.”

The Patriots need to have a more dynamic offense in the future, but providing it won’t fall entirely on Jones’ shoulders.