Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2022, 12:45 PM EST
Los Angeles Rams vs the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day
Yesterday’s blowout loss to the Rams was the last straw for Broncos ownership with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was fired today, the team announced.

The Broncos have been the NFL’s most disappointing team this season: They traded for Russell Wilson thinking he would be the last piece of a Super Bowl contender. Instead, they’re 4-11 and among the worst teams in the NFL.

The draft picks the Broncos traded for Wilson, and the contract they gave him, make it virtually impossible for them to move on from him. He’s their franchise quarterback, and they need to find a head coach who can win with him. That coach is not Hackett, who is fired before even finishing his first season.

45 responses to “Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett

  8. Bless them, at least they waited until after Christmas. Side note: Russell Wilson’s rah rah fake attitude is still the most annoying personality in all of football.

  9. He was only hired for the very, very, faint possibility that he was going to attract Aaron Rodgers.

  14. Inevitable. Hackett can’t be blamed for all the dysfunction in Denver, but yesterday’s game effort was laughable. The Rams are awful, and they made Denver look like a JV team. Looked like the team quit on Hackett, and the Walmart people can easily afford the buyout. The question is, might Sean Payton be interested? I would doubt it…and if not him, who? Who can win with this ineffective version of Russell?

  15. Good for Wilson. It’s not every day that you can brutally suck at your job and watch someone else get fired for it.

  16. Broncos didn’t do their homework on Wilson and his rapidly declining skill, not did they do their homework on Hackett who was way in over his head.

  20. Hackett didn’t do a good job, but, he’s still the fall guy for the ownership who mortgaged their future on a fading has-been QB.

    Did the Broncos management not watch the last couple of seasons with Wilson in Seattle? Or, were they only watching Super Bowl season highlights? And, them highlights be over EIGHT years old.

  21. I’m not a fan of the guy, but I unquestionable feel bad for him, getting fired the day after Christmas.

    Props to Hackett for at least being a pro through a really rough season. Never melted down, and never saw him and Russ on the sidelines looking like Kliff and Kyler.

  25. Not sure how I feel about this one. Coaches, like quarterbacks, deserve some time to get their feet wet, and less than a year doesn’t seem fair. If you have a quarteback who can’t do the job and you can’t get rid of, what are you supposed to do?

  29. ‘Pete Carroll looks like a genius now’

    Seattle has lost five of their last six, maybe they should worry about their own stuff.

  32. Russell Wilson owes Nate Hackett a chunk of his salary for getting him fired. Hackett is the scapegoat for Wilsons’ shortcomings.

  33. Wilson is terrible. I’ve never seen a guy fall so quickly. It almost feels like he’s doing it on purpose

  34. That franchise is going to be awful for a very long time. They are saddled with Wilson’s contract. They don’t have any draft capital. They have major holes, specifically the offensive line. Who would take that job?

  37. I don’t like Wilson any more than the average hater, but I find it hard to believe his skills eroded so substantially this year without at least half of the cause to be rooted in poor coaching.

  40. Not surprised they fired Hackett, but I am surprised their GM who made the awful trade for Wilson is still employed.

  41. Wilson has a strong track record and Hackett was essentially the QB coach for a QB who didn’t really need one in GB. Anyone who thinks Wilson was holding Hackett back is because they personally don’t like Wilson.

  43. At least he didn’t get fired on Christmas Day.
    And that’s only because no one has ever gotten fired during the middle of a game.

  45. Go back and get some more seasoning and maybe he’ll get another shot. Hopefully with a QB that doesn’t have a major short circuit between the ears. I mean first Rogers then this version of Wilson?

