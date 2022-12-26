Broncos fire Nathaniel Hackett

Getty Images

Yesterday’s blowout loss to the Rams was the last straw for Broncos ownership with first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

Hackett was fired today, the team announced.

The Broncos have been the NFL’s most disappointing team this season: They traded for Russell Wilson thinking he would be the last piece of a Super Bowl contender. Instead, they’re 4-11 and among the worst teams in the NFL.

The draft picks the Broncos traded for Wilson, and the contract they gave him, make it virtually impossible for them to move on from him. He’s their franchise quarterback, and they need to find a head coach who can win with him. That coach is not Hackett, who is fired before even finishing his first season.