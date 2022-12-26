Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after game

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2022, 10:25 AM EST
Los Angeles Rams vs the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day
Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after their teams met on Christmas Day.

Video taken after the game shows players on both teams shaking hands and hugging, but Gregory getting in Aboushi’s face. As Aboushi turned away from Gregory to shake hands with Broncos tight end Eric Tomlinson, Gregory swung at Aboushi and hit him in the head. Aboushi returned with a punch of his own. Other players then stepped between them. Both Gregory and Aboushi were wearing their helmets and neither appeared to be injured.

Gregory told reporters today that he did, in fact, hit Aboushi.

“Y’all want to know if I hit him in the mouth, I did,” Gregory said, via the Denver Post.

The NFL will surely discipline both players, and Gregory, as the instigator, could even face a suspension. It was an ugly performance for the Broncos on Sunday, and Gregory made it uglier afterward.

7 responses to “Broncos’ Randy Gregory, Rams’ Oday Aboushi exchanged punches after game

  2. How do you hut someone in the head or face when he’s wearing helmet? Sounds like a good way to break your hand. Or was this an old-style helmet with no face guard?

  3. Randy Gregory has some problems. He’s been trouble since the day he was drafted. Who knows wat was being said,… but taking a swing at a Rams player after the game,.. the NFL has to do something about it.
    I’d say park him for the year with no pay.

  4. You could see Gregory losing control in the second half, especially on his last personal foul. This team is a direct reflection of its coach: terrible.

  5. I’m glad he chose Denver over Dallas, he has missed most of the season and now might miss the rest.
    Always the troubled player.

