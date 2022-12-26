Broncos terminate OL coach Butch Barry, special-teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes

Getty Images

Nathaniel Hackett wasn’t the only member of the Broncos coaching staff to be politely asked to leave on Monday.

Via Mike Klis of 9News.com, the Broncos has terminated the employment of special-teams coordinator Dwayne Stukes and offensive line coach Butch Barry.

With two games to go, it seems odd to engage in a mini-house cleaning. With Jerry Rosburg taking over as interim coach after defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero reportedly declined, the goal at this point should be to just get through the next two games.

Either way, the Broncos will be doing it without Stukes and Barry. And, obviously, Hackett.