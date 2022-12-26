Colts elevate Segun Olubi from the practice squad for Monday Night Football

Getty Images

The Colts elevated linebacker Segun Olubi to the active roster from the practice squad for Monday Night Football. The team announced the roster move.

Olubi signed with the team’s practice squad on Sept. 1.

He participated in the 49ers’ 2022 offseason program and training camp before they waived him on Aug. 30. Olubi originally signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in May.

He has never played in a regular-season game.

Olubi saw action in 21 games with seven starts in two seasons at San Diego State and totaled 68 tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks, two passes defensed, one interception and two forced fumbles.