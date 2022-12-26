Derwin James ejected for illegal hit on Ashton Dulin

Getty Images

Chargers safety Derwin James was ejected with 5:19 remaining in the second quarter.

James lowered the crown of his helmet and, with a running start, connected with the shoulder and neck of Colts receiver Ashton Dulin.

Both players were removed for cognitive evaluations, but James was kicked out for the illegal hit on a defenseless receiver.

He finishes his night with three tackles, an interception and a pass breakup.

The Colts used the 15-yard penalty for a 46-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin, drawing Indianapolis to within 7-3 of the Chargers.

Dulin has left for the locker room for further evaluation.