Jim Irsay: Jeff Saturday may be Colts head coach in 2023, Chris Ballard will definitely be our GM

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 26, 2022, 4:34 PM EST
Indianapolis Colts v Minnesota Vikings
Getty Images

Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t know who his head coach will be in 2023, but he’s strongly considering keeping interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Irsay said in an interview with ESPN that he won’t decide the head coach until going through a full interviewing process after the season, but that he wants Saturday to be in the mix for keeping the job on a permanent basis.

“Head coach is unknown until the interview process goes forward,” Irsay said. “Jeff I believe is an outstanding candidate.”

While the head-coaching job is in doubt, Irsay says there’s no doubt who the Colts’ GM will be in 2023.

“Chris Ballard will be our General Manager,” Irsay said.

The Colts won their first game with Saturday as their interim head coach but have now lost four in a row.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Jim Irsay: Jeff Saturday may be Colts head coach in 2023, Chris Ballard will definitely be our GM

  2. So, Jim Irsay is effectively the GM. Because that is a decision for a GM to make, not an owner.

  9. Man alive, if my Giants lose to the Colts on Sunday at home, with their whole season possibly on the line, Im going to lose it.

  10. Head Coach Saturday’s first move: fire every single “coach” on the defense.
    These incompetents also let Lamar Jackson throw for 300 yards against them in after the offense built a 17 point lead with less than 20 minutes to go last year. Somehow, their incompetent DC got a head coaching gig after that epic collapse.

  11. He coached the worst loss in the team’s history so of course he’s the number one candidate for the HC job.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.