Jim Irsay: Jeff Saturday may be Colts head coach in 2023, Chris Ballard will definitely be our GM

Colts owner Jim Irsay doesn’t know who his head coach will be in 2023, but he’s strongly considering keeping interim head coach Jeff Saturday.

Irsay said in an interview with ESPN that he won’t decide the head coach until going through a full interviewing process after the season, but that he wants Saturday to be in the mix for keeping the job on a permanent basis.

“Head coach is unknown until the interview process goes forward,” Irsay said. “Jeff I believe is an outstanding candidate.”

While the head-coaching job is in doubt, Irsay says there’s no doubt who the Colts’ GM will be in 2023.

“Chris Ballard will be our General Manager,” Irsay said.

The Colts won their first game with Saturday as their interim head coach but have now lost four in a row.