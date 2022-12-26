Jimmy Garoppolo had his cast removed

Getty Images

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has had the cast removed from his foot, coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday.

Shanahan, though, offered no update beyond that.

Garoppolo broke his foot during the 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Dolphins.

He remains on the active roster and a candidate to return, likely to backup up Brock Purdy. Josh Johnson, who joined the team after Garoppolo’s injury, currently is the No. 2 quarterback.

Garoppolo’s prognosis was seven weeks, and Shanahan previously called it a “way outside chance” that the quarterback returns healthy enough to practice and play before the end of the season.

He started 10 games this season, and the 49ers went 7-3, as Garoppolo threw 16 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He becomes a free agent this spring and is expected to play elsewhere next season.