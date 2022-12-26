John Harbaugh: We’ll just have to see on Lamar Jackson this week

Getty Images

After the Ravens clinched a playoff spot on Saturday, head coach John Harbaugh said that would not impact quarterback Lamar Jackson’s timeline to return from the knee injury that’s kept him out for the last three weeks.

Harbaugh said “players play when they’re healthy and ready to go” without making an comment about whether he thought Jackson would be ready to go against the Steelers next Sunday. Monday didn’t bring a more definitive answer to a question about Jackson practicing or playing this week.

“We’ll just have to see,” Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh did say “sure” when asked if he expects Jackson to play again this season, but it looks like we’ll be waiting until at least Wednesday before getting any kind of real hint about whether that return is a possibility this week.