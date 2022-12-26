Josh McDaniels on Josh Jacobs: He stands for the right things, he wants to win

Getty Images

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs wasn’t shy about sharing his feelings about the team after last Saturday’s loss to the Steelers.

Jacobs said their latest close loss was “bullshit” and was critical of the team for not running the ball more on a cold night in Pittsburgh, calling it “a factor on everybody involved, top to bottom.” Jacobs went on to say he’s “tired of dealing with” coming in and busting “my ass and I see the guys busting their ass and the result is not there.”

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels was not around for the first three years of Jacobs’ run with the team, but the nature of Jacobs’ criticism meant that he was asked about the comments on Monday. McDaniels said he had no issue with Jacobs’ airing of grievances.

“I love the guy. He stands for the right things. He wants to win,” McDaniels said, via Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com.

The Raiders didn’t pick up Jacobs’ fifth-year option and he’s responded by setting a career high with 1,539 rushing yards already this season. Given the way he feels about how things have gone in Vegas, it seems likely that he’ll be trying to top that mark for another team next season.