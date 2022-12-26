Josh Wells to miss rest of Bucs season with torn patellar tendon

Getty Images

Buccaneers tackle Josh Wells has been a valuable reserve on both sides of the offensive line this season, but he won’t be able to help the team’s final push for the NFC South title.

Wells started at left tackle against the Cardinals on Sunday night and left the game in the first half with a knee injury. Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Wells has a torn patellar tendon and will miss the rest of the season as a result.

Wells started seven of the 11 games games he played as a tackle or extra tight end this season. He was starting in place of Donovan Smith on Sunday night and also saw time at right tackle in recent weeks while Tristan Wirfs was sidelined with an ankle injury.

Brandon Walton took over for Wells in the overtime win in Arizona and will likely fill the swing tackle role once Smith is healthy enough to return to action.