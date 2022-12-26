Kliff Kingsbury hasn’t heard when Kyler Murray will have his ACL surgery

Getty Images

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury says he is unsure when quarterback Kyler Murray will have surgery to repair his torn ACL.

Melissa Stark reported during Sunday night’s game that Murray, who tore the ACL in his right knee on December 12, will have surgery to completely replace the damaged ACL on January 3, and that the typical recovery time would be nine months, which would mean Murray would return to the field in October of 2023.

“I have not heard that,” Kingsbury said.

Kingsbury may not be giving a lot of thought to when Murray is having his surgery because Kingsbury may not even know whether he’s ever going to coach Murray again. There’s been increasing talk that Kingsbury could be on the way out in Arizona, and that the Cardinals, less than a year after announcing contract extensions for both Kingsbury and General Manager Steve Keim, could be preparing to clean house.

So while Kingsbury’s team is out of playoff contention, there’s no real reason for him to be thinking beyond the final two games of this season.