Leonard Fournette tweets, then deletes, that he is playing through Lisfranc injury in foot

Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette said in a tweet today that he is playing through a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

“I’m playing with a lisfranc in my foot every week can barely push off my foot,” Fournette wrote in a tweet he later deleted.

It’s not clear why Fournette deleted the tweet, but it might be because if he’s been dealing with a Lisfranc injury in his foot every week, that would mean the Buccaneers have been violating the injury reporting rules: Fournette was listed as questionable with a foot injury in Week 14 but his foot has otherwise not popped up on the injury report.

For his part, Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said shortly after Fournette deleted his tweet today that he does not know the severity of Fournette’s injury.

“He ran pretty good yesterday so I don’t know the severity of it yet. The training room doesn’t open until 3 today so I’ll get the reports then,” Bowles said.

Despite any injury issues, Fournette had a season-high 29 touches in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.