Mike Vrabel: We always try to win, but have to consider health of team

Getty Images

The Titans have a short week to prepare before they face the Cowboys on Thursday night and their approach to the game has been the subject of much discussion the last few days,

Whether they win, lose or tie on Thursday, the Titans will have to beat the Jaguars in Week 18 in order to win the AFC South and that circumstance means they have to consider resting players even if it lessens their chances of beating Dallas.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said on Saturday that the team had some decisions to make about who will play on Thursday and he revisited the topic during his Monday press conference. Vrabel said that “every time we come to work we’re trying to win” while noting that the team has a lot of players who aren’t 100 percent and they have to take that into account.

“The health of the football team and how many guys we realistically think can be back on a short week,” Vrabel said.

A typical week would likely make it more realistic for the Titans to have players rested enough to give it a go against the Cowboys, but the short week and looming matchup with the Jaguars make it seem like a good bet that they’ll be rolling with a skeleton crew.