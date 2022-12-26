Mike White cleared to play in Week 17

Getty Images

The Jets’ playoff hopes remain alive despite their Week 16 loss to the Jaguars and it looks like Mike White will be back at quarterback as they try to advance to the postseason.

Brian Costello of the New York Post was the first to report that White has been cleared to return to action by doctors. White missed the last two games due to a fractured rib that doctors were concerned could become displaced and puncture his lung if he took a hit to the wrong spot.

White’s absence meant 2021 first-round pick Zach Wilson returned to the lineup for the last two games. He had ups and downs in a Week 15 loss to the Lions and was a disaster before being benched in favor of practice squad call-up Chris Streveler in the 19-3 loss to the Jaguars.

The Jets will advance to the playoffs if they beat the Seahawks and Dolphins in their final two games while the Patriots lose one of their final two games.