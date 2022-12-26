Monday Night Football: Chargers clinch playoff berth with 20-3 win over Colts

Getty Images

The Chargers clinched a playoff spot with a 20-3 victory over the Colts on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers last made the postseason in 2018, two years before they acquired Justin Herbert in the first round of the 2020 draft. Los Angeles improved to 9-6, while the Colts fell to 4-10-1.

Nine days after the Colts fell to the Vikings 39-36 in the biggest collapse in NFL history, Indianapolis set offensive football back a decade. The Colts gained 173 yards, went 0-for-10 on third down, 1-for-4 on fourth down and 0-for-1 in the red zone, gave up seven sacks and threw three interceptions.

Having benched Matt Ryan to keep him healthy for his offseason departure, the Colts started their third quarterback of the season. Nick Foles was not good.

Foles, who had taken only 76 snaps the past two seasons before Monday night, went 17-of-29 for 143 yards and threw interceptions to Derwin James, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel. James was ejected in the first half with a hit on defenseless receiver Ashton Dulin.

Chargers defensive lineman Morgan Fox had two sacks.

The Chargers gained 314 yards as Herbert went 24-of-31 for 235 yards and an interception.