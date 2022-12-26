Monday Night Football: Chargers lead Colts 10-3 at halftime

Getty Images

The Colts have only 98 yards, and Nick Foles threw two interceptions in the first half. If not for Derwin James‘ vicious hit on a defenseless receiver, which got the Chargers safety ejected and cost them 15 yards, the Chargers probably would have shut out the Colts in the first 30 minutes.

As it is, Los Angeles leads Indianapolis 10-3.

The Colts used James’ penalty, which sidelined Ashton Dulin with a concussion, for a 46-yard Chase McLaughlin field goal.

Foles looked like a quarterback who had taken only 76 snaps the past two seasons before Monday night. He went 9-of-16 for 65 yards and two interceptions. James dropped another that hit him in the hands, and Foles missed at least one wide-open receiver.

The Chargers gained 162 yards as quarterback Justin Herbert went 15-of-19 for 145 yards and an interception. He had a 25-yard completion to Keenan Allen before the half that nearly went for a touchdown.

On third-and-one from the Colts 48, Herbert pitched to Joshua Kelley going right. Kelley stopped and threw it back to Herbert, who had Allen wide open. Allen couldn’t keep his feet in bounds, stepping out at the 23, but nearly had a touchdown.

The Chargers settled for a 24-yard field goal by Cameron Dicker on the final play of the half.

Austin Ekeler scored the game’s only touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Allen has seven receptions for 77 yards.