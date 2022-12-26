NFL Week 17 playoff picture: Giants, Bucs would clinch NFC playoff berths with wins this week

Getty Images

Four teams have clinched playoff berths in the NFC, and two more can clinch with wins on Sunday.

The Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South if they beat the Panthers, and the Giants will clinch an NFC wild card if they beat the Colts.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks heading into Week 17:

CURRENTLY IN

1. Eagles (13-2) One win away from clinching the NFC No. 1 seed.

2. Vikings (12-3) Clinched the NFC North, but would need to win out and have the Eagles lose out to get a first-round bye.

3. 49ers (11-4) Playing the best football in the conference right now.

4. Buccaneers (7-8) Win Sunday and they win the division.

5. Cowboys (11-4) Need to win out and have the Eagles lose out to win the NFC East.

6. Giants (8-6-1) Win on Sunday and they’re a wild card.

7. Commanders (7-7-1) Beat the Browns and Cowboys and they’re in the playoffs.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Seahawks (7-8) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Lions.

9. Lions (7-8) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Packers.

10. Packers (7-8) Playing well, but their recent surge may be too little, too late.

11. Panthers (6-9) If they win out, they win the NFC South.

12. Saints (6-9) Need to win out while the Buccaneers lose out to win the NFC South.

NO CHANCE OF GETTING IN

13. Rams (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Falcons (5-10) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Cardinals (4-11) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Bears (3-12) Mathematically eliminated.