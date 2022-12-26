NFL will fine Mac Jones $11,139 for low block on Eli Apple

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been involved in multiple questionable plays in the past. He has not yet been fined for any of them.

For Saturday’s hit to the knees of Bengals quarterback Eli Apple, Jones will be fined.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jones will be fined $11,139 for his low block on Apple. It happened after a change of possession; by rule, all blocks below the waist are a violation at that point.

The letter officially informing Jones of the fine will be delivered on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The move from Jones seemed questionable, given that he was part of the effort to make a tackle. following a turnover. Jones claims he was trying to keep Apple from blocking Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Regardless, it was a maneuver that violated the rules. And Jones will be making an involuntary contribution to the charity of the NFL’s choice.