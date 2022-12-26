NFL will fine Mac Jones $11,139 for low block on Eli Apple

December 26, 2022
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones has been involved in multiple questionable plays in the past. He has not yet been fined for any of them.

For Saturday’s hit to the knees of Bengals quarterback Eli Apple, Jones will be fined.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Jones will be fined $11,139 for his low block on Apple. It happened after a change of possession; by rule, all blocks below the waist are a violation at that point.

The letter officially informing Jones of the fine will be delivered on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The move from Jones seemed questionable, given that he was part of the effort to make a tackle. following a turnover. Jones claims he was trying to keep Apple from blocking Patriots receiver Tyquan Thornton.

Regardless, it was a maneuver that violated the rules. And Jones will be making an involuntary contribution to the charity of the NFL’s choice.

  2. The only reason Mac is being fined is because of the uproar on social media and in the mainstream press. His past actions were viably more deliberate and he got away with those dirty plays.

  4. It’s a slap on the wrist. Hopefully a Defensive player takes a fine (that equates to a slap on the wrist for millionaires) and takes Mac Jones’ knee out. Then maybe he’ll remember that he’s about as tough as a kicker.

  7. He has serious anger management issues. His temperament is all wrong for the position he plays and he clearly doesn’t handle failure or adversity very well at all. Almost all of these incidents have occurred as the result of him screwing up and failing. The incident with Brian Burns occurred after he was strip sacked and lost a fumble. The incident with Apple occurred because of what he thought, at the time, was a fumble. His constant temper tantrums and arguing with the coaches are signs of a player that can’t handle failure or adversity. If you are going to be a QB in the NFL you have to be able to handle failure. Not every game or play is going to go your way and you have to have the temperament to be able to handle the ebb and flow of a game and a season. This is really the first year that Jones has had any real adversity to deal with.

    Last year he was on a winning team, helped lead the Pats to the playoffs and was pro bowl alternate. About as good of a rookie season that he could have hoped for. But now this season he has had a lot of setbacks including being benched, missing games due to injury and not getting a long with his OC Patricia. Whatever you think of Patricia, he is still a coach and Jones essentially waved him off and told him to hush on MNF. Can’t do that. Anybody can handle success, but how you handle failure reveals your character and lack thereof. If I were the Pats I could strongly consider if it’s worth dealing with all this for a QB with a low ceiling. Maybe just move on and not deal with what is essentially a ticking time bomb.

  8. I’m a bama fan, Mac Jones is quickly proving himself to be not at all what I thought he was. Nick saban’s system can cover up a lot of deficiencies.

  9. For the record, that’s 5 threads in connection with an $11K fine on a play that no one was hurt and that had no impact on the game.

    Does the NFL ever fine itself for letting guys stay in the game with concussions? How about for missing calls that impact wins and losses?

    Seems like their priorities are misguided.

