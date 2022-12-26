NFLPA will review latest placement of Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol

USA TODAY Sports

It may not become a full-blown, joint NFL-NFL Players Association review. But the NFLPA will take a look at the situation involving the latest concussion situation involving Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the union will review the incident. It’s standard protocol to do so, the source explained.

That said, the NFLPA quite possibly will see enough during its own review to request a full-blown joint investigation with the NFL. A joint investigation occurred after the failure to remove Tagovailoa from a Week Three game between the Bills and Dolphins, after Tua’s head struck the turf and he showed signs of gross motor instability. The union, as part of the review, exercised its prerogative to terminate the Unaffiliated Neurotrauma Consultant who was involved in the evaluation.

On Sunday against the Packers, Tua’s head struck the turf late in the second quarter. He was not checked for a concussion at the time. On Monday, he was placed in the concussion protocol.

Tagovailoa’s performance dipped after his head struck the turf. He ultimately threw three fourth-quarter interceptions.

Concussion or not, it’s at least the second time Tua has been in the protocol this year.

Tua will have to progress through the five steps of the return-to-play protocol before getting clearance to play again this year. The Dolphins finish the season with a trip to New England and a visit from the Jets. Earlier this year, the NFL said the median number of days for a player to receive clearance to return is nine.