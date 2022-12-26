Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended one game for fighting

USA Today Sports

The NFL has suspended Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi for one game after they exchanged punches on the field following Sunday’s 51-14 Rams win.

Video showed a brief and hostile interaction between the players that was followed by Gregory punching Aboushi in the head as the lineman turned to talk to another player. Aboushi threw a punch in response and others quickly stepped between the players.

NFL vice president of football operations Jon Runyan issued the suspensions for violations of Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1 which prohibits unsportsmanlike conduct and applies to “any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship” and Rule 12, Section 2, Article 14c which prohibits “striking, swinging at, or clubbing the head, neck, or face of an opponent with the wrist(s), arm(s), elbow(s), or hand(s).”

“As you were walking toward a group of teammates, coaches, and media, you both stopped and swung at each other’s head and/or neck,” Runyan said in a letter to the players. “Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Both players can appeal their suspensions. If they remain in place, both players will be eligible to return for the final game of the regular season.