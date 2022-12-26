Report: Budda Baker has fractured shoulder that will end his season

Getty Images

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said during his news conference that he had no update on safety Budda Baker‘s shoulder injury. NFL Network provided one a few minutes later, and it’s not good news.

Baker fractured his shoulder and will miss the final two games.

He played all 81 defensive snaps Sunday night against the Bucs, refusing to leave the game after his injury.

Baker, who made his fifth Pro Bowl, finishes this season with 111 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Kingsbury said defensive lineman Trysten Hill has an MCL sprain and a bone contusion in his knee, and long snapper Aaron Brewer is dealing with a right pec injury.