Report: League will evaluate Mac Jones for fine but not suspension for low hit on Eli Apple

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 26, 2022, 11:37 AM EST
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots
On Sunday night, PFT reported that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would be evaluated for potential discipline for his low block on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

At that point, a suspension was unlikely, but was on the table.

It now appears Jones won’t miss any time for his conduct during that play.

According to a Monday morning report from NFL Media, the league will evaluate Jones for a fine but not a suspension for the low block on Apple. Any fine will be applied within the normal schedule, which means that information likely won’t be revealed until Saturday afternoon.

Jones has not been fined for his past questionable transgressions, including when he appeared to twist the ankle of Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns last season. And earlier in 2022, Jones kicked Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin at the end of a slide.

Having lost four of their last five games, the Patriots host the Dolphins for the penultimate game of the regular season before going on the road to face the Bills in Week 18.

In his second season, Jones has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 2,550 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

12 responses to “Report: League will evaluate Mac Jones for fine but not suspension for low hit on Eli Apple

  2. I guess they figured that being stuck in the Patriots offense with plays called by Matt Patricia was punishment enough.

  3. It doesn’t help that Eli Apple is a talentless whiner who has had his share of controversy.

  4. On an unrelated note sorry Zappe heads looks like your guy won’t be starting again this season. Too bad he sucks or he would have sent Jones to the XFL already with his buddy Zach.

  5. Well at least he got over the Cam Newton 2020 mark. Bad news is that he seems to have developed a habit on low hits when it comes to players. He is only in his second year as a player yet has four separate incidents of either chop blocks, ankle twisting, or cheap shots. Not only that but for a second year quarterback he has a nack for running his mouth too much. The Pats are one step away from being out of the postseason you would think one of the main reasons would stop talking and start trying to figure out a way to actually have a coherent offense. Patricia is not blameless but Jones has been awful for the last year and a half.

  6. GoodellMustGo says:
    December 26, 2022 at 11:46 am
  8. Jimmypinthe416 says:
    December 26, 2022 at 11:54 am
  10. I’ll just be happy to see him riding the back of the bus to losers ledge after the session ends. He’s a backup quarterback who’s masquerading as a starter

