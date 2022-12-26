Report: League will evaluate Mac Jones for fine but not suspension for low hit on Eli Apple

Getty Images

On Sunday night, PFT reported that Patriots quarterback Mac Jones would be evaluated for potential discipline for his low block on Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.

At that point, a suspension was unlikely, but was on the table.

It now appears Jones won’t miss any time for his conduct during that play.

According to a Monday morning report from NFL Media, the league will evaluate Jones for a fine but not a suspension for the low block on Apple. Any fine will be applied within the normal schedule, which means that information likely won’t be revealed until Saturday afternoon.

Jones has not been fined for his past questionable transgressions, including when he appeared to twist the ankle of Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns last season. And earlier in 2022, Jones kicked Bears defensive back Jaquan Brisker in the groin at the end of a slide.

Having lost four of their last five games, the Patriots host the Dolphins for the penultimate game of the regular season before going on the road to face the Bills in Week 18.

In his second season, Jones has completed 65.6 percent of his passes for 2,550 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.